Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADYYF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Adyen stock opened at $1,824.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,666.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,287.93. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $620.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,826.00.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

