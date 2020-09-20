Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 88.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $207,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Golden Star Resources Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Golden Star Resources Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
ValuEngine Downgrades California BanCorp to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades California BanCorp to Sell
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty to Sell
Caretrust REIT Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Caretrust REIT Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics
Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report