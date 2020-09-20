Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 88.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $207,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.