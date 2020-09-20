ValuEngine Downgrades California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) to Sell

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.18.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

