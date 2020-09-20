Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

DFIN opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 70,347 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

