ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sell

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE KRC opened at $54.15 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Golden Star Resources Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Golden Star Resources Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
ValuEngine Downgrades California BanCorp to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades California BanCorp to Sell
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty to Sell
Caretrust REIT Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Caretrust REIT Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics
Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report