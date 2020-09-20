ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sell

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.
NYSE KRC opened at $54.15 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.