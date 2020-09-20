ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sell

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE KRC opened at $54.15 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

