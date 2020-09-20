Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.