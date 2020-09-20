Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Cowen started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Recommendations for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

