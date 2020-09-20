Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Dawson James

Dawson James restated their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.70. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

