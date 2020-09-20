Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Dawson James

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dawson James restated their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.70. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Golden Star Resources Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Golden Star Resources Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
ValuEngine Downgrades California BanCorp to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades California BanCorp to Sell
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty to Sell
Caretrust REIT Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Caretrust REIT Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics
Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report