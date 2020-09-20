Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

DISCB stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series B has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

