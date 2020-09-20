Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $14,809,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 187.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

