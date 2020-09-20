Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BKSC opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Bank of SC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

In related news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $53,568.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,969 shares of company stock valued at $153,333. Corporate insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

