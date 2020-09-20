Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of JRSH opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 3.62% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

