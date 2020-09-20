Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

NYSE:MEC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.