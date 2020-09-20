OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $31.97 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 95.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in OneMain by 31.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 188.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 93.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

