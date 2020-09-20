Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.57.

YRD stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. Yirendai has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $106.82 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yirendai by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,368,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

