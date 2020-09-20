Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Atossa Genetics stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Atossa Genetics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

