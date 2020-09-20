Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $6.79. Goodrich Petroleum shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.