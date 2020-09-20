AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.71. AzurRx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 39,729 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

