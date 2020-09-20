Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

Giga Metals Corp (CVE:GIGA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.27. Giga Metals shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 1,091,810 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 65 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 32,754 ha located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hard Creek Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Giga Metals Corporation in August 2017.

