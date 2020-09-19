FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of FibroGen worth $305,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $44.51 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

