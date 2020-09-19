Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 204,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,206,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

