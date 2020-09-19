Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 227,678 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,599,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AGCO worth $310,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 806.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 510.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of AGCO opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

