Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,873,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $285,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

WRE opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

