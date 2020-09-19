Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 8.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

TTC stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $710,974.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,908.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,672. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

