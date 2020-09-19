Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,916,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,342,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $36,011,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $513.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $540.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

