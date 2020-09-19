Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 9,549 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 466,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $7.10 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

