Bank of America Corp DE Has $23.29 Million Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.07% of Dorman Products worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dorman Products stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $88.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

