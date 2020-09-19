Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $337,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Hasbro by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Hasbro by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

