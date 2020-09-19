ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,020 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.68% of ALLETE worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in ALLETE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ALLETE by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.29. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

