Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Up 7.9%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $20.66. 1,237,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 600,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several research firms recently commented on CATM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $925.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,704,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 27.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 223,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

