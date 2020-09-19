Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Up 7.9%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $20.66. 1,237,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 600,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.
Several research firms recently commented on CATM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $925.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,704,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 27.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 223,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
