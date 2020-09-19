Canopy Rivers Inc (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

Canopy Rivers Inc (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNPOF. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Rivers from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered Canopy Rivers to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

Shares of CNPOF stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Canopy Rivers has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.