Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308,522 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 367,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities cut First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

NYSE FR opened at $40.68 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.