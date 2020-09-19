Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 168.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 46.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.30. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.87.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

LANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

