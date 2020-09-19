Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 582 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

