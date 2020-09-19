Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 397.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM opened at $64.69 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

