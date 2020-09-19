Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 126.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

