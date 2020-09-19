Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $394,000 Holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,639,000 after buying an additional 91,710 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,719,000 after buying an additional 105,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 673,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,522,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 55.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,336,000 after buying an additional 233,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -349.32 and a beta of 1.56. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

