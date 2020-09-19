Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Loews worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990,874 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Loews by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,355,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Loews by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 748,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $36.69 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

