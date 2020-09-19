Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 26,352 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOH. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of BOH opened at $51.98 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

