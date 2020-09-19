Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

