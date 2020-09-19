Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 485.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 141.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

