Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,660 Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVET. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

