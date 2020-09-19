Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

