Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 756 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAVN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,482. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,782.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RAVN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

