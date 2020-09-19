Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 100,631 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,631 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 267,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 41,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 110,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $345,959. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

PEG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

