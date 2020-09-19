Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 62.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

NYSE BKI opened at $85.41 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

