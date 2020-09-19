Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 11,210 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 130,199 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $3,051,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,596,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Roberts bought 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

