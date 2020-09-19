Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 498 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $108.43 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

