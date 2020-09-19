Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after buying an additional 2,482,906 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Aramark by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,634,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 841,077 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,982,000 after buying an additional 4,662,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,820,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aramark by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,126,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,310,000 after buying an additional 367,094 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 312.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

