Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 378 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BWX Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,934,000 after acquiring an additional 890,689 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $484,282. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.